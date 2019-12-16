After 80 years at its original location on South Birch Street, Koch Bus Service recently moved into a new building on Orchard Road at 94th Street near the Waconia High School campus.
The new 49,000- square-foot facility will house Koch’s 72 buses and vans that serve the Waconia area. It also includes an office and shop space, and will be the maintenance headquarters for both its Waconia and Watertown operations. Koch also provides bus service to Shakopee schools and has a total of 135 vehicles in its fleet.
Growth in Waconia Schools’ student population and the need for additional space were key reasons for construction the new facility, according to Koch Bus Service owner and driver Brian Koch.
The new building effectively consolidates Koch’s vehicles into a single location and should improve both bus parking and traffic flow. Buses previously had been housed in multiple garages at its downtown Waconia location. The Orchard Road facility also is heated, which should considerably aid fleet operations during winter, he said.
Moving day was Tuesday, Nov. 26, just before the schools’ Thanksgiving break, which gave drivers and staff a chance to get acclimated to their new transportation headquarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.