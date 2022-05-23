One of Pat Devine’s final acts as Waconia school superintendent before he retires was to celebrate “Random Acts of Kindness Day” last Friday, May 13.
That’s a day marked by the Devine family, his 14 siblings and their families (about 240 members strong), as a tribute to sister Ann Devine, who had Downs Syndrome and passed away about a dozen years ago.
“She was a bright light and we all learned so much from Ann,” Devine said.
This year, Devine honored Justin Dinger, an adult in the community with Down Syndrome who Devine said “emulates the spirit of Random Acts of Kindness.” Devine, Dinger and his mom Judy spent the morning delivering flowers and candy to the staff at School District 110 facilities as the final days of the school year ticked away.
Dinger has been a frequent visitor to district offices and other locations around town over the years sharing thank-you cards and gifts with educators, first-responders, health care workers, veterans, senior citizens, neighbors and others.
“Justin is very generous and his mind is always going thinking about someone who should be recognized or needs a boost,” said Judy Dinger who refers to her son’s condition as Up Syndrome. The Down in a misnomer, she says. The condition is one of the most common chromosome abnormalities in humans and was named Down or Down’s only because it was discovered by a man named Down -- British doctor John Langdon Down.
Some of the ways Dinger lifts people up is through or gifts or cards at holidays like hearts on Valentines, crosses and baskets at Easter, homemade flags for veterans at Veterans Day, and Christmas trees to seniors at a senior care facility, to name just a few. He brings flowers and cards to people who are sick or need encouragement. He also shares notes with care-givers – he is hospitalized frequently with a respiratory condition, his mom explains – and recently provided treats for the health care workers who were giving vaccines at the Waconia Event Center.
COVID became a catalyst for becoming sensitive to others and their struggles, and provided a way for Justin to live generously, according to Judy Dinger. Several people in the medical community and staff at Westwood Church in Excelsior where Justin serves as a greeter received pictures from him, and say it inspired them and gave them hope during COVID, she said.
Justin had a strong influence in his father, a pastor and chaplain in the Army National Guard, who passed away 11 years ago, his mother notes. He also has a strong support system in her, his sister Jamie Otte, who serves as his direct support professional, as well as a network of other family members, a neighbor Steve, case manager Carter Linde from Carver County and support staff from Midwest Independent Living Services.
“None of Justin’s efforts would be possible without people who have helped facilitate his passion for giving and loving on people,” said his mom.
Justin likes to stay busy she adds. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity when his mom was executive director for the Crow River Habitat organization and then at various affiliates when his mom worked with Thrivent Builds. He also helps deliver Meals on Wheels, works at a consignment shop in Mound, and is an avid reader of devotional books, stories about animals and famous people who have made an impact on the world. He is also “the best uncle” to three nieces and a nephew ages 1-1/2 to 8 years old, according to his family.
Justin calls Waconia a good community and says he feels good making others feel good.
“It takes a village,” his mom adds, “and if Justin can do this, anyone can live generously to make the world a better place. Just stop, look and listen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.