If you think you had lots of leaves to clear this fall consider Rob Hakel. The St. Bonifacius resident has been working to keep 30 miles of Dakota Regional Trail clear of fallen leaves.
An avid rollerblader, Hakel has rollerbladed the equivalent of a marathon – more than 26 miles – every day for more than 140 days.
He calls it a way to “cope with the insanity of 2020,” from COVID-19, to political upheaval, to personal tragedies among family and friends.
Beyond the turmoil of the year, “Minnesota has never had nicer weather in my lifetime,” Hakel said. “For the first 142 days in a row, 4,140 miles, I got caught in the rain only three days for a total of 12 miles.”
Hakel has been rollerblading for 10 years and started challenging himself to achieving personal bests beginning in 2014. Now at age 50 he is pleased that he is able keep piling on the consecutive days and the miles “maybe not as fast but steady.”
The 140-day consecutive day mark far surpassed his previous personal record set in 2016 of rollerblading a marathon for 40 days in a row, or 1,064 miles.
During the streak, he got chest running lights to be able to skate in the middle of the night for the first time. He also acquired Under Armour cold gear to be able to skate in freezing temperatures.
Rollerblading demands a smooth surface, so when falling leaves and sticks made the trip treacherous, Hakel got a leaf blower to clear the way. He went on the St. Boni Hunters Crest neighborhood Facebook page for ideas and landed on a backpack-style electric leaf blower to accompany him on his treks.
“I’ve tried clearing the trail several times,” said Hakel, a computer programmer for United Healthcare, who has been working from home even before the coronavirus. “It’s a lot slower with a leaf blower depending on the amount and wetness of the debris. I have two one-hour batteries, so I can only clear eight miles one side, or four miles both sides at a time.”
Still, the streak went on – that is until last week.
In recent outings, Hakel got caught in snow, and even if he had converted from leaf blower to snow thrower, he knew he wouldn’t be able to keep the streak alive much longer.
“It was quite the adventure,” he said, “but the streak ended ended at 146 days (Oct. 19) when the bridges were so frozen that I had to hold onto the railing with both hands and glide down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.