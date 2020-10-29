There’s a little bit of magic hidden in Norwood Young America. Since May of this year, residents walking along the trail near Barnes Lake have likely spotted a little fairy garden. Regular walkers on the trail may have also noticed the garden changing, with new little residents and buildings making their way in and out. While small, this Fairy Tree has served as something fun for residents to not only see, but interact with as well.
“I started going for walks on the trail, and found a tree that worked really well for a fairy garden,” said Susan Shetler, who placed the first fairies. “I surprised my granddaughter with it, and neighbors began watching out for it on their walks.”
Susan was inspired by her work at Costco for the Fairy Tree. At the beginning of the pandemic, employees were given seven weeks off with the full shut down. With a lot of time on her hands, Susan began putting together her little idea, getting a small white fence, a tiny cottage, and some magical residents to finish it off.
What began as a cute Mother’s Day surprise for her granddaughter turned into a community sightseeing and interactive project, as walkers along the trail took notice of the new neighbors.
“It just brought joy to people,” said Leah Shetler, resident and Susan’s daughter-in-law. “It was something they needed now.”
News of the Fairy Tree spread among NYA residents, and a sightseeing spot became an interactive art project. Some added their own fairies, animals, even gnomes. Children have played with the figures at the Tree, giving them a sense of life since they are regularly moved. Sometimes figures go missing, two little owls being the newest to disappear, but that’s almost part of the appeal. It looks like new fairies are visiting all the time, then moving onto other gardens. Notes can often be found from the walkers-by as well.
So far, the Fairy Tree has been very successful in the community.
“We had two girls take a picture of themselves at the Tree,” said Leah. “We’ve even had people just about to move in find it and leave notes.”
With the cold weather coming, the Shetlers will be moving the residents of the Fairy Tree inside to keep them out of the snow. The plan is to put up a sign along the lines of “The fairies left for winter, but will be back next spring.” The fairies will be back around Mother’s Day once more, and will be around until Halloween, if it doesn’t snow. And the Shetlers encourage people to come out and enjoy the fairies as much as they can.
“It’s fun to see how the community plays with it,” said Leah. “It’s amazing that it brings to much joy to them when they’re just out for a walk.”
To find the Fairy Tree, keep an eye out for a tree along the trail surrounding Barnes Lake with a large hole in it, not too far off the path. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see a little fence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.