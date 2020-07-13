Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.