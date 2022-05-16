Former local state senator Scott Jensen has secured the Minnesota Republican Party endorsement in the 2022 governor’s race.
Jensen, a local physician, earned the endorsement after garnering 65 percent of the vote at the GOP convention held Saturday in Rochester.
Jensen has lived in Carver County for more than 30 years and is the founder and senior physician at Catalyst Medical Clinic in Watertown and Chaska. Jensen has been involved in multiple civic and community organizations – including chambers of commerce, Rotary and Lions clubs and historical societies and church councils. Jensen also served two terms as a Waconia school board member, and was elected to the state Senate in 2016, where he served a single term.
Jensen did not seek re-election to the state Senate in 2020, following a 2019 dust-up with the Carver County Republican Party that saw Jensen criticize the tone and content of the county party’s social media posts. That criticism led then-party chair Paul Hepperla to say that Jensen had “taken a strong turn to the left,” citing Jensen’s willingness at the time to sign on to bipartisan measures related to issues ranging from health care and gun legislation to medical marijuana.
“Is there a place for me in the Republican party?” Jensen asked at the time in an interview with the Waconia Patriot. “I consider myself an independent kind of Republican. I see myself as someone who takes a pretty moderate view on social issues. I’m passionate about trying to get out of the way of people’s personal liberties.”
It’s that stance on personal liberties that vaulted Jensen to the national spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he railed against lockdown measures, mask mandates and questioned the veracity of pandemic death tolls.
His stance on pandemic-related issues earned him both an investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice – which found no basis for revoking his medical license – and being banned from the social media platform TikTok, where he had amassed a following of more than 280,000.
“It’s pretty confounding, but it sure feels like being canceled,” Jensen said being removed from TikTok.
In March 2021, Jensen announced his gubernatorial campaign and focused much of his ire on what he deemed as failed policies on the part of the current Minnesota governor, DFLer Tim Walz.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed,” Jensen said in a video address to Republican delegates that preceded his GOP endorsement on Saturday. “But who is going to step forward? Who is going to serve for the benefit, security and protection of all the people? Who is going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North? The answer is you.”
The DFL categorized Jensen as “the most extreme and dangerous candidate” in the GOP gubernatorial field, which also included businessman Kendall Qualls and former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.
“In just the last two weeks, Scott Jensen has promised to ban abortion for rape victims and to throw one of his political opponents in jail,” Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin said.
On April 23, at a GOP district convention, Jensen decried efforts taken by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to increase voter turnout during the pandemic.
“We are not voter suppressors,” Jensen told delegates at the April event. “We have a simple attitude. Make sure that every ballot in the box belongs there. Make sure that it’s easy to vote, hard to cheat, and if you cheat, you’re going to jail. And Steve Simon, you better check to see if you look good in stripes, because you’ve gotten away with too much, too long, under (DFL Attorney General Keith) Ellison, and the hammer’s coming down.”
“It’s bizarre and irresponsible; a cynical attempt to use extreme conspiracy theories to radicalize political supporters,” Simon said of Jensen’s comments.
Jensen, who is running with former NFL player Matt Birk, will presumptively face incumbent Walz in November, barring a primary challenge. The front runners in the GOP race had all preemptively agreed to abide by the state party’s endorsement, but former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has not announced a decision on a possible primary in the GOP gubernatorial race.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the MNGOP delegate's decision to endorse our campaign. They sacrificed their time and treasure to be 'in the arena' and make their voices heard. We will defend this endorsement, because we have built a grassroots movement that can win,” Jensen said after garnering the state party endorsement. “Minnesotans are the heroes of this story and they will change the course of our state once again in November. It is time to unify as Republicans now and win!"
If elected, Jensen would be the first Republican elected to a statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was re-elected in 2006.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.