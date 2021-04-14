Former Minnesota state senator and current Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen has been banned from a social media platform after being accused of spreading pandemic misinformation on the platform.
Jensen was de-platformed from popular messaging and video app TikTok on April 8. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to media that Jensen was banned for violating the network’s community guidelines on spreading misinformation related to COVID-19, according to reports.
Jensen had more than 280,000 followers on TikTok after joining the social media network in March, and was determined to be one of the most followed politicians in the country by media organization Axios, who broke the story.
In a video Jensen posted Thursday to Twittter – where he still has a platform – the 2022 gubernatorial candidate said he had made posts critical of an April 4 “60 Minutes” story on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and that state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s pretty confounding, but it sure feels like being canceled,” Jensen said in the video.
It is not Jensen’s first brush with COVID-19 controversy. The doctor – who operates a clinic in Watertown – was investigated by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice last summer for comments he made related to the pandemic on a news program.
Jensen has also been critical of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s use of executive emergency powers during the pandemic. The former state senator has decried intermittent mandatory business closings during the past year, going as far as filming a video at a Waconia eatery that temporarily defied closures at the end of 2020.
