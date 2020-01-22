The Jensen Interceptor Mark II is a luxury grand touring car with Italian design, British quality and American components. Popular in the 1960s and early 1970s, Jensen Motors ceased building the classic car in 1976. But the 50th anniversary edition will be unveiled next Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Waconia Ford showroom thanks to an area automobile enthusiast.
Rev. Michael Roy Eder, of Minnetrista, has been building custom automobiles for about 12 years, and over the past three and a half years he has rebuilt an abandoned Jensen to show 50 years after the line was introduced to motoring enthusiasts.
Jensen has been involved in several careers/professions over the years: retired woodworker, cabinetmaker, carpenter, licensed building contractor, building energy inspector, blower door designer/manufacturer, sound mixer, recording engineer, rock ‘n roll drummer, chaplain and Moravian pastor. But he has always been drawn to “interesting, unique, and unsalvageable motorcars.”
His first car at age 16 was a 1950 Jaguar Mark V he found in a chicken coop where it had been for a decade. He paid $100 for it.
The Jensen is his third re-build.
Eder started with a 1996 Honda Del Sol two-seater convertible. He bought it for $2,000, renovated and sold for $6,800.
Next, he bought a 1954 Chevy Sedan Delivery. Eder spent six years doing a body-off frame-up renovation and customization. That car won about 50 trophies, including three local Nickle Dickle Day car show trophies, two “Outstanding in Class” trophies at the GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular, and was nominated for the 2015 Custom Car of the Year by the Minnesota Street Rod Association.
“Owning and showing a highly regarded custom built street rod was fun, but car shows soon got boring and I decided I might still have another build left in me, so my pursuit for my next project began,” Eder said.
He scoured the state looking for something that met his “interesting, unique, and unsalvageable criteria.”
“Eventually I stumbled upon a hulk under an inch of dust in a pole barn about three miles from my home in Minnetrista,” Eder said. “It had been disassembled in Texas in 1984 and brought in pieces to Minnesota in 1992 where it had been rusting and providing shelter to many generations of critters for some three decades.”
No engine, no transmission, no windows, no dashboard, rotting interior scattered in boxes, four flat tires, and a box of trim pieces including one that said “JENSEN” and another that said “Interceptor MK II.”
“It was love at first sight,” Eder said. “I knew that nobody but me would be crazy enough to try to reconstruct a car in pieces that he had never even heard of. Three and a half years later, here we are, ready to unleash the 50th anniversary Jensen Interceptor Mark II into an unsuspecting world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.