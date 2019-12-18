This holiday season, bring family and friends together around the table…the game table.
That’s the encouragement of Dale Inman and Andrew Riemer, partners in Mystic Fortress Games on Main Street.
The new game store in Waconia opened its doors this fall, but is holding its grand opening celebration this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-5 p.m.
“There has been a resurgence in board games and role-playing games that has been very cool to see,” said Inman, store founder and owner. “There’s something about a board game that brings people together.”
That was his and Riemer’s vision in opening Mystic Fortress Games – not just a place to buy games, but a place to bring the community together.
Thursdays are open gaming nights. Bring your favorite game or play with one on the shelves in the back of the store. Mingle, meet new friends and discover new games.
Groups also are welcome to come in and play games on tables in the back of the store any time during regular store hours. For now, those hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursdays, 3:30-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Mystic Fortress already has some groups that regularly gather to play games, and Inman notes that Waconia has an active gaming community in the Waconia Area Gaming Society, now almost 50 members strong.
“We view this town as a great place to start a game store and this space is a great place for teens and others to hang out without being buried in their screens,” said Riemer, store partner and general manager. “Games really can create a sense of community.”
In fact, Riemer and Inman note that many games aren’t strictly competitive. In some games there’s a cooperative component with players forming allegiances to solve a mystery, fight a pandemic, stave off an enemy, or save the world.
Both men grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons, the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game first released in 1974 and commonly recognized as the beginning of modern role-playing games and the role-playing game industry.
They say that they are pleased with the resurgence and staying power of that game, and note that others, like Pokemon, go through similar cycles of popularity.
Other more recent games like Catan and Villainous already have developed a strong following.
There’s also a collectible component to many games, the Mystic Fortress pair note, with enthusiasts searching for new cards or figures to enhance their gaming experience. That in turn leads to an artistic component, with some players painting and customizing their game pieces.
The game store sells figures and paints to accommodate those gamers, and even has a corner in the store for them to craft their creations. Mystic Fortress also has gaming accessories like play mats, card sleeves, carrying cases and a variety of dice – some in a gumball machine.
There is also a castle-like, three-dimensional chess game on display at the front, along with the newest game releases for all ages. Reimer and Inman say they are excited that they get a chance to play every game that comes into the store.
One new game is the latest version of Ticket to Ride, a railroad themed game where players try to work their way across the country along various routes. Another is Pengoloo, a memory game for children where players go on a South Pole “eggs-pedition.”
Stop by Mystic Fortress Games to discover more.
