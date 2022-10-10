Work on several Waconia road improvement projects are culminating this week and in the coming weeks. Here’s an update from Public Services Director Craig Eldred:
Oak Avenue and downtown
Contractor crews will be milling the asphalt surface on Oak Avenue this week and complete the new surface next Monday, Oct. 10. In conjunction with the project, a pavement fabric will be installed to assist in preventing reflective cracking with an emphasis of extending the new pavement surface life. Pavement markings will follow next Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The second lift of asphalt on Phase II downtown will occur after the re-surfacing of Oak Avenue. That includes Third Street west of Maple and Maple Street north of Third Street and Willow Place. Once completed pedestrian areas will receive a tapered asphalt lift to make the access points fully accessible through the remainder of the fall and winter seasons.
Meanwhile, the second lift of asphalt on Dunsmore Drive was completed Monday, bringing that portion of the project to a close for this year. There are a few outstanding items where work continues, including tree installations, retaining wall completion, signage and minor site items.
Waconia Parkway South
The final lift of asphalt is being placed on the Parkway this week with markings to be set on Friday, Oct. 7. Waconia Parkway South is expected to open after the traffic markings are in place.
Installation of lighting and street signage also will occur this week, so the corridor might be a little dark for a short time due to the volume of work necessary to install all of the lighting.
East Frontage Road
Last week the contractor prepared the sub-base for the new curbing adjacent Highway 5. The concrete curb is scheduled to be installed this week along with the final sidewalk items for the East Frontage Road parking lot. The final lift of asphalt for the parking lot, streets, Highway 5, and traffic markings are expected to follow within 7-10 days.
Main Street and City Square Park
Finally, residents can expect some alternate traffic changes for Main Street as a result of storm sewer and pedestrian improvements planned near and around City Square Park.
The project should be short in nature and less intrusive than our other downtown projects. The work is expected to begin within the next two-weeks.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for traffic direction signs and follow the projects on the city website www.waconia.org under 2022 Infrastructure Project.
