Island View head golf pro Johnny Schwaller will join seven other players from Minnesota to compete at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship April 30 – May 3 hosted by Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
Schwaller qualified with a 4th place finish last summer at the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood, Minn. Top 20 finishers in New Mexico earn a spot into the 2023 PGA Tour Championship, the second major tournament of the pro tour season, May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.
It is Schwaller’s first time competing in the PGA Professionals Championship. There are 29,000 club professionals in the country and only 310 earn a spot at this tournament.
“I’m anxious to get down there to compete,” Schwaller said. “It would have been nice to get a few rounds in here, but Mother Nature had other plans. I have played in a few tournaments over the winter in Florida and Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico. My game is progressing nicely and I look forward to competing among the best PGA professionals in the country.”
Schwaller also made it down to the host course in New Mexico for a couple practice rounds in March.
“I can say Island View and Twin Warriors Golf Club have very little in common,” he said. “Both golf courses require precise positioning off the tee, but the similarities end there. Twin Warriors will be played at roughly 7,600 yards, and Island View stretches to just over 6,500. Fortunately, Twin Warriors sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level. It will be important to get a feel for the extra distance as the ball travels at that high elevation during the practice rounds. If the wind gets blowing like it can in the valley, the golf course adds a whole other level of difficulty at a venue that is already difficult when it is calm.”
Schwaller grew up in Coon Rapids, Iowa, and went on to graduate from the American Institute of Business (AIB College of Business) in Des Moines with a degree in business administration. He was an accomplished golfer in college and started his professional career in 2014 working in the Chicago-area as the first assistant at Crestwicke Country Club, where he spent two summers, before taking on positions at other at other golf clubs. Schwaller was elected a member of the PGA of America in 2018.
He has been the head golf professional at Island View Golf Club since 2020, where he is involved in tournament operations, including the management of league, and an instructional background that includes over 2,500 hours of teaching to all ages and skill levels.
