Island View head golf pro Johnny Schwaller is pictured with other qualifiers for the PGA championship in New Mexico. (Submitted photo)

Island View head golf pro Johnny Schwaller will join seven other players from Minnesota to compete at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship April 30 – May 3 hosted by Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

Schwaller qualified with a 4th place finish last summer at the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood, Minn. Top 20 finishers in New Mexico earn a spot into the 2023 PGA Tour Championship, the second major tournament of the pro tour season, May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

