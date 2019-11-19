As autumn days dwindle, construction crews on two local Carver County park projects are racing to get as much done as possible before snow, cold and ice halt work for the season.
Out on Coney Island, an east to west trail has been nearly completed and picnic/day use areas established. The day use area is on the east side of the island; the picnic area on the west side.
Concrete pads are in place for several picnic tables, which should be anchored before the work ends for the year, according to Carver County Parks officials. Several fire rings also will be put in place. Restroom facilities will have to wait until next year.
A key feature of the main trail taking shape on the west end of the island is a large retaining wall to help level what had been a sharp slope on that side of the emerging regional park.
Meanwhile, a contract crew has completed removing hazardous material, including asbestos, from old building sites over the past several weeks. Work still to be done is to level what remains of the building structures, cap cisterns and cordon off the sites to remove potential safety hazards.
In the meantime, signs have been placed around the island warning the public to stay off the island while construction continues.
“The county continues to be excited about the progress on the Coney Island project,” Commissioner Tim Lynch said on a recent tour of the island. “The county board authorized additional funding, capitalizing on construction efficiencies to make the dollars dedicated to the project stretch even further. This additional work will make the site safer as well as more accessible for all visitors. I want to again express the Board’s sincere gratitude and appreciation for the generosity of Norman and Ann Hoffman. When the site is open for public recreation it’s really going to be something fantastic.”
Back on the mainland, most sewer and water main sections have been installed at Lake Waconia regional park and much grading has been completed. Parking lots are taking shape and work also is under way on a public watercraft craft access now that the necessary permits have been secured, according to parks officials. That project is being done in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, which is providing funding for the boat access.
Additional earthwork continues to direct runoff water away from the lake to holding ponds, rain gardens and a treatment facility.
Dormant seeding has been put down in finished areas to emerge next spring when temperatures warm.
Like Coney Island, the mainland park continues to be a construction zone, so it remains closed and the public is reminded stay away.
The master park plan and construction updates are available on the Carver County Parks website: www.co.carver.mn.us.
