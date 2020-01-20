Waconia Public Schools and the Waconia Education Association (WEA) have reached a two-year contract agreement that covers the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. The WEA voted to ratify the tentative contract agreement on Friday, Jan. 10, and the District 110 School Board approved the proposed agreement at its meeting Monday, Jan. 13.
Negotiation teams worked through several challenging factors to hammer out the contract – notably that the school district is in statutory operating debt primarily due to shortfalls in state funding, particularly with regard to rising special education costs that are not covered by state funding but are mandated by federal and state law, a condition known as a cross-subsidy.
The negotiation teams worked collaboratively to “problem-solve and reach compromises that provided an acceptable result for both groups and respected the district’s current financial situation,” according to a school district news release.
Economic components and concessions of the agreement are as follows:
- The teacher salary schedule will be increased by one-half of one percent in April 2020 and anther half percent in September 2020.
- Teacher compensation increases that recognize years of experience will be reduced and delayed in both years of the agreement.
- The District will match rising health insurance premiums beginning in March of 2020.
In the news release the school board and district leadership commended the WEA for their “hard work and collaboration in this important process.” The WEA acknowledged and respected the District’s financial situation “as shown by the concessions made in reaching this agreement.”
