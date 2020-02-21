While School District 110 was being recognized by local food critic and newscaster Jason DeRusha on television for its fresh, nutritious food approach to school lunches, a new Trump administration proposal aimed at “simplifying nutritional guidelines and combatting waste” was being reviewed and debated in political and institutional circles.
The proposal, announced last month, would roll back elements of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, according to national media reports. That act was signed by President Obama in December 2010 after receiving bipartisan support in Congress,
The legislation, championed by First Lady Michelle Obama to fight childhood obesity, gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to set nutrition standards for all foods served regularly in school, including in vending machines, lunch lines and school stores. The act also authorized funds to increase access to healthy food for low-income children and help communities establish local farm-to-school networks, create school gardens and ensure that more local foods are used in the school setting.
However, critics accused the Obama administration of overstepping by making dietary decisions for children and making regulations too rigid and wasteful.
“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in announcing the proposed school lunch changes.
However, some nutritionists say the proposed rules, if finalized, “would create a huge loophole in school nutrition guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, French fries and other foods high in calories, saturated fat or sodium in place of balanced school meals.”
The Trump administration proposal would reduce the amount of vegetables and fruit schools would be required to serve. It earlier rolled back requirements for whole grains and sodium limits in kids’ meals.
“The Healthy Kids Act really challenged schools to come up with ways to incorporate fresh, healthy ingredients into school lunches and encourage students to try something new,” said Barb Schank, District 110 nutritional services director.
Her staff accepted that challenge, and now some of those healthy offerings have become students’ favorite menu items, Schank adds.
“It’s not just serving items in certain portions, it’s about finding creative ways to serve them,” she said.
So, the Waconia School District will continue the fresh and healthy course regardless of what direction federal school lunch guidelines take.
The Trump Administration’s newly proposed rules will be open for public comment until March 2020.
