Education leaders and several recent media reports have raised concerns about significant declines in school math and reading test scores in Minnesota and across the nation.
For decades, Minnesota students have outperformed their peers nationally on standardized tests – and they still do. But new scores from national math and reading exams in grade school and middle school show a sharp drop in performance for both subject areas. Statewide averages are down 8-10 percent from 2022 compared to 2019.
While not as marked as in other districts ISD 110 has seen a drop-off too, although test scores have been rebounding since the pandemic and Waconia students are performing better than state averages and most adjacent school districts.
Those were among the observations shared at the ISD 110 school board meeting Monday evening by Sarah Klitzke, interim director of teaching and learning. During the work session, Klitzke provided an annual update to the board about Waconia schools’ implementation and compliance with the Minnesota Department of Education’s “World’s Best Workforce” (WBWF) plan.
Passed in 2013 under Minnesota statutes, WBWF is meant to ensure that school districts and charter schools in Minnesota develop a comprehensive, long-term strategic plan that improves teaching and learning, and supports student achievement across all grade levels. All strategic plans must address the following goals: that all children are ready for school; all third-graders can read at grade level; all racial and economic achievement gaps among students are closed; all students are ready for a career and college; and all students graduate from high school.
While the plan predates COVID-19, the test benchmarks within each student group reflect a drop-off in recent scores including the pandemic years. The declines were even more marked among special education students, non-white and economically disadvantaged students. ISD 110 has about 10-11 percent non-white students and about 5 percent enrolled in the free/reduced lunch program.
Educators say the disruptions everyone experienced during the pandemic are one reason for the decline. Others are more difficult to characterize, and reflect an even longer-term trend.
In general, Waconia’s reading scores were off by just a few percentage points, although the decline was greater for math in terms of the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards.
Klitzke credits early intervention and focus on core curriculum with preventing a deeper drop and supporting a quicker recovery in test scores.
“Even when we were not in person, we were consistently testing, being very individual with teaching and not letting our core subjects take the hit,” Klitzke said.
Meanwhile, kindergarten early reading scores have continued to improve steadily over the past four years, even during the pandemic, and Waconia High School graduation rates remain consistently high at over 95 percent.
On the other hand, another area experiencing a drop in recent years is the number of students taking standardized tests which does affect proficiency rates, Klitzke notes.
Recent trends indicate there are more students and parents opting out of taking Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) tests, she explains.
Oftentimes it’s the more proficient students who don’t view the tests as relevant to their learning and preparations for the future. Other reasons cited by parents and students for the opt-outs are the time involved in preparing for and taking the tests, cultural and socioeconomic biases, and sometimes the stress around the exams.
ACT participation also is declining as fewer colleges and universities require the test for entry.
Klitzke calls MCAs and ACTs important data points in evaluating and improving teaching and curriculum, although she points out that district administrators and educators look at other benchmarks as well, like grades, other test results, advanced placement class participation and additional curriculum evaluation tools. She said the school district will continue to analyze data to identify student needs and provide intervention support.
