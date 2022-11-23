Education leaders and several recent media reports have raised concerns about significant declines in school math and reading test scores in Minnesota and across the nation.

For decades, Minnesota students have outperformed their peers nationally on standardized tests – and they still do. But new scores from national math and reading exams in grade school and middle school show a sharp drop in performance for both subject areas. Statewide averages are down 8-10 percent from 2022 compared to 2019.

