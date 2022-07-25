New ISD 110 superintendent Brian Gersich has been on the job only three weeks, but he has had his eye on Waconia for much longer.
In a recent interview, Gersich said was ready to apply for the Waconia job when the opportunity arose following former superintendent Pat Devine’s retirement announcement. He indicated his decision was motivated by several factors including growth of the district, the school district’s facilities, reputation and strong community support.
Gersich has already been out in the community, and his transition plan calls for a series of feedback and listening sessions with school leaders, teachers, parents and students, as well as meetings with city leaders, key business partners and service organizations within the district.
He says those meetings will help shape a collective long-term vision for the Waconia school district. But one vision Gerisch says he already has is to make Waconia one of the best districts in the state.
The new superintendent comes to Waconia from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district where he has been assistant superintendent since January 2019. Gersich also was the superintendent in Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools and spent seven years as principal and four years as assistant principal at Mankato West High School. He began his career as a teacher and also has banking experience with U.S. Bank, serving as a commercial banking manager in between his school leadership positions.
Gersich says all those experiences have helped prepare him for the Waconia superintendent role.
He notes that in Le Sueur that district faced a negative fund balance that school leaders had to navigate their way out of and says that experience will help as the Waconia school district works its way out of statutory operating debt.
Gersich said the position in Burnsville help him with his leadership development skills, while he indicated that leaving education for a position in the banking arena helped him understand that “education is where I was meant to be” and also rekindle the passion for it.
Alluding to teacher shortages and educators departing the profession in school districts across the nation, Gersich said, “One of the things we need to do is reignite the passion for education without having to leave the profession.”
Education journals report that the condition has been exacerbated by the stress of COVID-19, burnout, low pay and a lack of respect by parents and the public.
“We need to support and protect the special relationship between teachers and students,” Gerisch said.
Another issue that Waconia and other districts will be dealing with is recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the pandemic brought some technological advances and innovations in the way education is delivered, Gersich said, it also brought a high level of stress and mental health needs that will be important for education leaders to understand, support and establish new baselines.
Gerisch indicated he will work his first weeks in the Waconia school district to get a clear understanding of student achievement, the organization, and school district operational practices, plans and goals.
