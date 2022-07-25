Gersich tight.JPG

Brian Gersich is the new superintendent for the Waconia school district. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

New ISD 110 superintendent Brian Gersich has been on the job only three weeks, but he has had his eye on Waconia for much longer.

In a recent interview, Gersich said was ready to apply for the Waconia job when the opportunity arose following former superintendent Pat Devine’s retirement announcement. He indicated his decision was motivated by several factors including growth of the district, the school district’s facilities, reputation and strong community support.

