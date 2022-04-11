The next milestone in the search for a new superintendent for School District 110 is Thursday, April 14. That’s when Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) search team representatives will present their findings from a recent survey at a special meeting of the Waconia school board.
The board has established an extensive process to gather stakeholder input in choosing a successor to Pat Devine, who will retire at the end of this school year. The process included a public information session last month and the survey that closed Sunday, April 3. The survey was directed broadly to parents, students, staff and the community at large requesting input on what they would like to see in the next superintendent.
Nearly 800 responses were completed, about double the number anticipated, according to MSBA search lead Barb Dorn. Meanwhile, the school superintendent position has been posted and advertised. The application deadline is April 17.
MSBA will conduct a preliminary screening and pre-interviews of recommended applicants, with the school board reviewing applications later this month.
Round one interviews are anticipated in early May, with second interviews and a selection made May 9.
The timeline and entire search process are outlined on the school district website at isd110.org.
