As the halfway point of the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the District 110 School Board at its Nov. 28 meeting approved Waconia schools academic calendar for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
Upon a preference expressed in a survey by a wide majority parents and teachers, school will again begin before Labor Day with classes ending in early June.
The school year will include 171 student days, two above Minnesota Department of Education minimum requirements, plus additional allowance for teacher professional development time including two full staff development days and five scheduled early release days.
In terms of school breaks, students will again have off the entire week of Thanksgiving, just over a week of winter break over Christmas in 2023 and two weeks in 2024, and a week of spring break.
Parent-teacher conferences will be in-person with allowance for virtual options upon request.
In financial matters, the board passed a resolution authorizing the school superintendent and finance director to issue debt of up to $3 million to cover district general obligation expenses and cash flow requirements through bond sales until the next cycle of state aid funding. That’s a measure the district has taken annually since it entered statutory operating debt and will continue until it emerges from SOD and restores surplus funds, according to school leaders.
The board also heard from activities director Jill Johnson about Waconia High School fall accomplishments and activities participation. Most of the sports successes and performing arts activities have been covered on these pages.
Johnson indicated that 660 students and 54 coaches, directors and volunteers were involved in fall activities. Nearly 500 students had signed up for winter activities as of last week.
Johnson called Wildcat activities an extension of the school day targeted at “teaching lifelong lessons, developing lifelong relationships and creating lifelong memories.”
With four newly elected school board members taking office in the new year following the Nov. 8 election – they are Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Melanie Hagen and Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden, a new board member orientation also was held last week with school district administrators to clarify board interactions and responsibilities.
