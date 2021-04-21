Paul Sparby will replace Mark Fredericksen as Waconia High School principal at the end of the school year. The selection was approved by the District 110 School Board at its meeting Monday.
Fredericksen earlier announced his retirement after 33 years with Waconia Public Schools, 27 years at the high school.
Sparby has served as assistant principal at the high school for the past three years, and has an additional 20 years’ experience as a school principal in other districts, including several years as high school principal at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
He also was a high school and elementary principal in New Richland and an assistant elementary principal in Northfield, Minn. Sparby received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Moorhead State and his undergraduate degree in elementary education from Concordia College.
“In the three years that he has been at ISD 110, Paul has proven to be a great leader and is ready for this new position,” said Superintendent Pat Devine. Sparby will start the position July 1. A new high school assistant principal is expected to be chosen by mid to late April.
