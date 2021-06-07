Café #110, the Waconia school district’s nutrition services program, will offer free lunches to district families again this summer.
Curbside meal kits will be available on Thursdays starting this week, June 3. The meals will be packaged in five-day kits with breakfast and lunch items. Pick-up times are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school.
Cafe #110 will create two different lunch entree kits to be taken home and assembled. Meals will be creatively tailored for kids and families with great homemade appeal and lots of fresh local ingredients, according to Barb Schank, nutritional services director.
The “Deli Kit” will include bread, deli meat and cheese, garden salad, ranch dressing, fruit and milk to prepare deli sandwich meals.
The “Hot Kit” will contain raw ingredients to prepare hot meals. For example, local fresh ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, veggies, fruit and milk to prepare cheeseburger meals.
Both kits will have the same breakfast meal components.
Waconia Public Schools through its Café #110 first began offering free mobile lunches to district families last spring when classrooms were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program continued into summer, and as school resumed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended flexibility and used congressionally appropriated federal funding to enable that enables school districts across the country to provide meals to kids 18 and younger at no charge.
Now, the federal reimbursement continues to help ensure that children, no matter what the family situation, have access to nutritious food.
Schank calls the program a win-win-win partnership for kids, for families and for Cafe #110. Kids will get great summer meals, families will get some financial and time relief from meal planning and preparations, and Cafe #110 can continue its mission by capturing federal reimbursement to keep the program viable.
Email cafe110@isd110.org for more details and to get a meal kit pre-order form.
