Waconia Middle School has implemented a temporary mask mandate for sixth grade students and staff following a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to district officials.
According to data provided by the district, a combined 17 cases of COVID-19 over a 14-day period among sixth grade students and staff has led to the temporary measure. The 17 cases constitute 5 percent of the sixth grade student and staff population, according to the district.
The mask mandate will be in place from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29.
During that period, the district will implement other mitigation measures, including having sixth grade students arriving at school before 8:15 a.m. wait in the cafeteria; splitting the grade’s lunch shifts; and a 6 ft. social distancing measure during the lunch period. The district will also encourage students to sit with the same students and in the same location each day as a further measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The masking requirement is mandatory for all sixth grade students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district. The district will require masks for all in-door activities except lunch. Masks can be removed during outdoor activities. Other middle school staff will also be required to wear a mask while interacting with sixth grade students.
According to data provided by the district, a total of 49 COVID-19 cases have been reported among all grade levels at Waconia Middle School since Aug. 21, with the bulk of those cases – 31 – having been among sixth grade students.
