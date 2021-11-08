School District 110 has received a state grant that will enable Waconia public schools to offer take-home COVID-19 tests for staff members and students who have COVID symptoms and wish to be tested.
Testing is a focus of the district’s safe learning plan to identify and track cases, prevent the spread of the virus, and keep kids in school.
Take home tests will be offered starting as soon as the district receives bio- collection bags from the state, according to district officials. Those choosing to use the take-home tests will complete the process over a Zoom with a live assistant. Individuals or parents then will bring the COVID-19 test to an identified ISD 110 drop-off site upon completion.
The available days for distribution are Monday through Thursday, with return days to a designated school drop site Tuesday through Friday via UPS. Test results are confidential and those taking the test will be notified within two days.
Waconia schools also has been given permission by the state to use remaining test kits from last year.
In addition to school COVID-19 testing programs, Minnesotans can get tested at local providers, pharmacies and clinics, through the state at-home program, or community testing sites.
Carver County is offering free community testing at the Lake Waconia Event Center, 8155 Paradise Lane, Waconia, three days a week: Mondays 2-6 p.m.; Wednesdays noon to 4 p.m.; and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The test is a self-administered saliva test. Testing is free and open to everyone -- symptomatic or non-symptomatic people. No ID or insurance is required. Test results typically are available in 24 hours. Appointments are recommended. Register at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid19testing. Call 952-361-1559 with questions.
In terms of COVID cases numbers, school district numbers are starting to trend back to lower levels, especially at the middle school, following a spike two weeks ago, according to the latest figures published last Friday.
At the county level, as of Oct. 27, there are 11,639 COVID-19 positive test patients confirmed for Carver County and 58 total deaths in the county from COVID. Total Minnesota positive cases were at 781,548 at 8,612 deaths.
