Waconia school leaders have developed a package of proposed budget cuts totaling $4.75 million to remove the school district from persistent operating debt.
The school board discussed the proposal at a work session March 13 and on March 20 held a listening session at Waconia Middle School where the public was invited to comment. Around 300 people were in attendance, mostly educators and parents. More than two dozen individuals spoke at the meeting.
As reported earlier this year, despite previous budget cuts and an influx of new revenue from a voter-approved operating levy, District 110 remains mired in statutory operating debt (SOD), a condition first identified in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. In fact, mid-year 2022-2023 budget projections showed the district falling further behind in debt recovery contradicting earlier projections that had ISD 110 out of SOD by 2023.
School superintendent Brian Gersich explained that the persistent condition is due to relatively flat enrollment and expenditures outpacing revenues. Leadership teams have been working since late fall, he said, to identify potential cost savings opportunities across the ISD 110 education spectrum. They include: administration ($659,000); instructional support ($384,051); operations and maintenance ($609,712); elementary education (almost $1.2 million); secondary education (almost $1.7 million); athletics and activities ($308,808).
Gersich noted that of the $4.75 million, $2.75 million of those adjustments are necessary for the district to achieve a balanced budget for the 2023- 2024 fiscal year, while the remaining $2 million will go toward reducing the district’s overall debt. So, ISD 110 could still be several years away from achieving a healthy fund balance.
Briefly, here is a look at the proposed reductions in each of the areas:
Administration -- Restructure Teaching and Learning Department and consolidate technology support, instructional coaches, and deans of students to reduce five full-time employee positions.
Instructional support – Cut four full-time educational support professionals.
Operations and maintenance – Reduce the equivalent of 3.5 custodial staff along with reductions in custodial, grounds, and maintenance supplies.
Elementary education – Eliminate elementary school Spanish and restructure the art program to reduce the equivalent of five full-time employees. Also reduce seven grade 3-5 teachers.
Secondary education – Reduce the equivalent of up to a dozen middle school educators and seven grade 9-12 teachers. Also eliminate a Media Center support position and reinstitute high school parking fees at $50 a term, or $150 for the school year.
Athletics and activities – Proposed budget adjustments in this area include an increase in high school activity participation fees, a reduction in assistant high school athletics coaches, delay purchase of new athletic uniforms by one year, and an increase in the price of middle school and high school yearbooks.
School leaders acknowledge that the proposed reductions would lead to an increase in class sizes. At the same time, they note that approximately 80 percent of the district’s budget goes toward employee salaries and benefits, so it would be nearly impossible to make significant budget adjustments and debt impact without reducing staff.
Comments on Monday focused on concerns about growing class sizes – on the order of 30-33 students per classroom or more.
“Larger class sizes mean fewer eyes on kids,” said one speaker at the meeting. “Being able to reach the kids who need us is far more valuable than getting out of debt.”
Others expressed concerns about the loss of programs like Spanish and art, and the impacts of budget cuts on Waconia’s renowned music programs.
All cuts would have “devastating effects on students, families, and teachers, and negatively affect the quality of education,” said one speaker. Another said it would lead to decreased opportunities for students, the “loss of some of our best teachers,” families leaving for alternative school choices, decreased enrollment, and ultimately a “death spiral” for the school district.
Others questioned the depth and pace of budget cuts, and asked why cuts “seem to be focused more on teaching and learning support and less on administration.”
“You waited six years, why do these cuts all at once,” asked one speaker who said she had grandchildren in the district.
In addition to asking the board to re-think the pace of cuts, other meeting attendees suggested the board look for ways to generate more revenues. Some suggestions included fundraising, further increases in activity fees, even another operating referendum. “Let the community decide,” said two speakers at the podium. Others pointed to the Minnesota Legislature where education funding bills are pending.
In opening the meeting, Supt. Gersich said “each budget line item can stand on its own or be debated.”
School board members will now do just that.
The board is slated to meet again Monday, March 27, to approve a budget adjustment plan. A complete list of proposed reductions, fact sheet, a Q&A, and other budget information are available on the district website isd110.org.
