As the school board filing date was about to close, the District 110 School Board at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 10, adopted a resolution related to school board service.
The resolution pertains to school board member employment with the district. The policy generally limits employment and requires an annual review of board member involvement to avoid perceived conflicts of interest, also situations where the school superintendent could be put in a position of having to deal with an individual who would be an employee reporting to him, but also technically his boss as a board member.
In reviewing existing board member involvement for the upcoming school year, the board voted to allow John Weinand to continue activity ticket sales for the district and Mike Bullis to continue to serve as public address announcer for wrestling events. The board voted against allowing current members Bullis and Rachel Myers to be employed as substitute teachers or paraprofessionals in the Waconia School District.
All situations were decided on a 5-2 vote, with board members Dana Geller and Jackie Johnson indicating they were opposed in principle to board members having any kind of employment with the district, especially in an election year with an operating levy referendum on the ballot.
Bullis and Myers voted against the resolutions denying them substitute teaching employment in the district, indicating they could separate their board member and teaching roles.
