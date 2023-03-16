The Waconia school board approved a contract with IT services company Tech Defenders for the sale of obsolete school technology equipment at a short meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

School District 110 has a policy for disposing of fully depreciated equipment when it reaches obsolescence – in this case iPads and MacBooks. The school district received three bids for the devices, with the award going to Tech Defenders, a Grand Rapids, Mich., company. The district will receive in the range of $15,900-$35,000 depending on the condition of the devices.

