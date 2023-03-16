The Waconia school board approved a contract with IT services company Tech Defenders for the sale of obsolete school technology equipment at a short meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.
School District 110 has a policy for disposing of fully depreciated equipment when it reaches obsolescence – in this case iPads and MacBooks. The school district received three bids for the devices, with the award going to Tech Defenders, a Grand Rapids, Mich., company. The district will receive in the range of $15,900-$35,000 depending on the condition of the devices.
Tech Defenders will dispose of the assets, or refurbish and repair devices for remarketing through other channels, including partners in e-commerce and retail, parts and repair, or other consumer, business, and school sectors.
Board members also heard a presentation from elementary school administrators on student outdoor learning opportunities. Those include outings such as Earth Day tree planting events, 5th grade ice fishing, skiing and visits to Lowery Nature Center, other partnerships with Three Rivers Park District, and outdoor classrooms utilizing the Laketown and Bayview forests – features we have covered in the past on these pages.
Administrators emphasized the benefits of the outdoor curriculum including real world learning, making connections to the environment, and appreciation for the outdoors.
School District 110 also marked Minnesota School Board Recognition Month at the board meeting and on the Waconia Schools Facebook page during February with board profiles, reflections, and a chance for the community to get to know their board members.
