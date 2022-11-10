Which of these school math equations is not true?
a. 2 + 2 = 4
b. E = mc2
c. a2 + b2 = c2
d. More homes = more school age children
The answer is d, based on a presentation on enrollment projections the District 110 School Board heard at their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.
In the presentation, Ra Chhoth, district finance and operations director, outlined the challenges in deriving clear enrollment projections, and indicated Waconia administrators are moving to a more conservative model in developing their projections.
That’s based on recent numbers which reflect generally flat enrollment and past projections that were higher than actual pupil counts. Also, other factors at play, including housing market indicators that show more single-family residential building does not necessarily yield more school age children.
In terms of the numbers, while district enrollment climbed from around 3,850 students in the 2016-2017 school year to almost 4,050 in 2019-2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable drop-off effect, and enrollment numbers have been slow to rebound.
Several trends also factor into the equation, Chhoth noted, including declining birth rates, generational differences with some Millennials delaying having families. Also, the “migration” of families with more school options, including open enrollment, more competition from private schools, and increasing online schooling. So that makes it all the more difﬁcult to determine future enrollment growth.
ISD 110 is now using Forecast5 to develop future enrollment projections, according to Choth. The projection model uses fall seat count history, Minnesota Department of Education enrollment data, county birth rates, zip code birth rates, and weighted averages to calculate enrollment projections.
“Currently, the model is projecting enrollment to remain flat for the next few years, but we will continue to update these projections as factors such as housing growth changes over time,” Choth said. “We will continue to monitor and update projections to ensure accuracy in the short-term and long-term budget process as well as planning related to facilities, staffing and programming.”
School budgets are based on per pupil funding formulas, so better to be conservative with estimates, school district administrators note. At the same time, schools don’t want to be left unprepared with overflowing classrooms if student enrollment comes in vastly higher than projections, so enrollment estimates become a bit of a balancing act.
The school board also heard last Monday from Jeff Jeska, the district’s director of technology, about increased cybersecurity threats schools are facing and ISD 110’s actions to prevent cyberattacks.
Jeska highlighted several phishing and ransomware attacks at other schools across the country. Those have taken on several forms: cyber-criminals who are looking to “mine information,” such as addresses and bank account information; steal data with demands for ransom; or just generally try to interrupt service.
Cyber-attackers get in with malware to access network infrastructure, Jeska said, or often through phishing emails or weak or compromised passwords.
The district is defending itself through staff awareness training, including virtual phishing attempts. Also, a phish alert button where staff can report phfishing attempts. From a network perspective, Jeska said the district is employing multi-factor authentication, enhanced virus protection, and password resets for all staff which move from passwords to pass phrases that are easier for the end user to remember and more difficult to hack.
