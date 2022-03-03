The ISD 110 school board took a look at the numbers at their work session last Monday, Feb. 14 – enrollment numbers, federal relief dollar numbers and COVID-19 numbers.
As board members begin preliminary budget planning, they reviewed projected student enrollment numbers upon which expenditures and state funding are based. Taking a conservative approach, average daily pupil numbers are projected at 4,122 for 2022-2023, or an increase of about 35 students.
The district also is getting considerable funding from federal COVID relief money, more than $1 million each of the last two years, some $366,000 in 2022-2023, and $220,000 the following year. The board reviewed those expenditures last Monday night.
The bulk of early dollars went to expenses such as personal protective equipment, COVID testing supplies and masks, technology and transitional learning models like distance and hybrid learning. The latest dollars are targeted for expenses like learning recovery from lost instructional time such as enrichment programs and summer school, and mental health support services.
In terms of COVID-19 case numbers, they have dropped off considerably since a surge in January of 30-80 cases a day and more than 500 for the month. The latest numbers have been trending at 3-10 cases a day.
“This rapid slowdown in COVID means we may have seen the worst of this and there is the hope of it becoming an endemic virus,” said Superintendent Pat Devine.
As reported earlier this month, Devine is retiring at the end of the school year, and this week a committee of board members is reviewing proposals from search firms to find a replacement. The selection of a search firm is expected to be made in early March.
The district also is reviewing candidates this week to replace departing human resources director Sonya Sailer, who has accepted the HR director position in the Edina school district.
