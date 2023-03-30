The ISD 110 school board has agreed to cut some $4.6 million from Waconia Public School budgets to try to extract the district from persistent operating debt.
The decision was made at a meeting Monday night on a 6-1 vote following deliberations at a work session last Thursday after a listening session March 20 attended by around 300 people.
Stating the decision was not easy and the cuts were not what they wanted, board members acknowledged the depth of budget reductions are necessary to pull the district from a condition that has existed now for six years. Several charges at the listening session and recent deliberations were leveled at the previous school administration for failure to identify, acknowledge and address the gravity of the district’s financial position.
Board Chair Dana Geller last Thursday called the proposal from the current administration the best possible given the circumstances. And while board member Kelly Amott voted against the budget reduction proposal at the Monday meeting, he said he would support the board’s decision.
At the Thursday meeting, Superintendent Brian Gersich said he believes school leaders have taken an analytic, balanced, and transparent approach to district finances in coming up with options to address the persistent statutory operating debt condition. He also noted that leadership teams worked hard to prioritize primary education, making fewer cuts in those areas.
Gersich said the school district is “not broke,” but that the cuts are necessary to “interrupt a multi-year pattern.”
In terms of other options, Gerisch said a potential operating referendum would be “difficult to recommend” given that the last successful referendum did not yield the needed revenues to improve the district’s financial position. He also encouraged the board not to look to the Minnesota Legislature as a way out because future state funding is still uncertain and could come attached with additional mandates.
The superintendent indicated that if legislative action does result in more revenues “we can refine our plan.”
The package of cuts agreed to cross the ISD 110 education spectrum: administration, instructional support, operations and maintenance, elementary education, secondary education, and athletics and activities.
The board did agree to adjustments to the original proposed reductions based on feedback to maintain smaller class sizes at the primary school level, removing three line items in the elementary school budget reductions totaling some $318,000. Those changes will preserve five full-time teaching positions (FTE) in grades 3-4 and some band instruction at the fifth-grade level.
The district will use $225,000 in compensatory funds to help avoid eliminating the five FTEs, according to district leaders The remaining portion of that $290,00 cost plus the band adjustments will be removed from the original proposed budget reduction tally. Compensatory funds are dollars school districts receive from the state based largely on the number of students who qualify for free and reduced meals.
The board on a narrow 4-3 vote adopted another amendment at their Monday meeting proposed by Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden to preserve two teaching FTEs and contain class sizes at the fifth-grade level, which she called important to students entering early adolescence.
The broad package of other cuts that were enacted Monday will be reflected in the 2023-2024 budget being developed this spring.
Although no solace, Gersich pointed out that several other school districts including Edina, Lakeville, Rochester, Wayzata and Faribault also are looking at substantial budget cuts to improve their financial positions.
He said the leadership team would monitor and assess impacts from Waconia’s budget reductions and come back to the board with any proposed adjustments.
