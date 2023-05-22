School district finances typically undergo regular audits. Now there might be another review for ISD 110, this one at the state level.
In the wake of Waconia school district’s continuing operating debt, further anticipated budget cuts and an earlier forensic audit, the school board agreed at a work session on Monday, May 8, to submit a report to the state auditor related to past financial practices and expenditures.
The board in June 2021 initiated a forensic audit around its financial condition. That audit identified a pattern of overspending, which was attributed largely to a change in special education funding formulas and investments in new facilities, but no obvious indication of malfeasance or fraud; however, the audit report stated there were concerns regarding the district’s financial systems and a need for greater controls.
At the work session last week, the school district’s attorney Mick Waldspurger indicated that the current administration has implemented new protocols to tighten up those systems, but also that more specifics have come to light regarding concerns detailed in the forensic report. Among them: a lack of checks and balances, specifically related to district credit card purchases including those with a questionable public purpose; a lack of transparency between the administration and school board on financial matters; significant overstatement of student enrollment numbers over a period of consecutive years; and significant budgeting errors, such as failing to account for annual increases in salaries due to step and lane changes.
At the advice of legal counsel, the school board took action that authorized the school district’s attorney to submit a report to the State Auditor and law enforcement about financial practices and expenditures that occurred during the past administration.
Board members called it a commitment to transparency to Waconia Public Schools and the community.
“While we are focused on the future and committed to moving forward by returning the District to a place of financial health and stability, accountability is important and stakeholders deserve to know if there was any past mismanagement of district finances,” Board Chair Dana Geller wrote in a letter sent to ISD 110 staff last Thursday.
There’s no formal process in place for what happens when the report is submitted to the State Auditor nor an indicator as to how the office might respond. School district leaders indicated they would provide updates on any action taken by the State Auditor or law enforcement following submission of the report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.