The Waconia School District has been submitting a statutory operating debt (SOD) recovery plan annually to the state department of education for five years now – ever since the condition was first identified in a financial audit during the 2018-2019 school year.
Through the implementation of some $2 million in budget cuts and the influx of new revenue from a subsequent voter-approved operating levy, earlier plans projected School District 110 to be out of SOD by 2023.
That’s not going to happen.
In fact, mid-year 2022-2023 budget projections shared with the ISD 110 school board on Jan. 30 show the district falling behind in debt recovery, which could prompt further budget reductions of some $4.75 million for the 2023-2024 school year.
The latest financial projections were reviewed at a school board finance committee meeting and board work session last month, and school leaders have initiated a process to determine budget adjustments for the 2023-2024 school year with a goal of significantly improving the district’s general fund balance position. That process has involved the administrative team facilitating ideas from district staff at site and department meetings, and the community through an online survey.
As explained previously, ISD 110 historically had a strong fund balance; however, a combination of large capital investments coupled with an unanticipated budget hit due to a change in the state’s special education funding formula ultimately pushed the district into operating debt. At its peak, the deficit exceeded $6.4 million.
Under Minnesota statute, the school board must avoid further deficit spending and maintain an operating plan that reflects progress toward reducing the school district’s deficit.
District leaders note that school budgets are developed based on many factors such as student enrollment, anticipated funding from the state, local revenues, and projected expenditures.
State funding has been uncertain, and despite extensive housing growth within the city, student enrollment has remained relatively flat which hasn’t translated into additional dollars from the state’s per pupil funding formula. The district’s current enrollment of around 4,000 is lower than projected by about 88 students.
Meanwhile, certain one-time COVID-19 relief money has been exhausted, while the district is bearing higher wage and benefit expenditures from various school work group contracts, also inflation factors from energy use and service contracts, explained Ra Chhoth, director of finance and operations.
School superintendent Brian Gersich notes that because of the way schools are funded and the timing of those dollars, schools are actually working on three school budgets at one time: 1) reconciling the past year’s budget; 2) managing the current year; and 3) planning for the next school year.
The latest audits from the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years show the district making up no ground in its negative fund balance of just over $5 million, while the latest financial 2022-2023 report projects the fund balance deeper in the red at about $6.2 million.
A 2023-2024 budget adjustment plan to address the issue is expected to be developed this month and proposed to the school board March 13. The school board is required to adopt the 2023-24 budget by June 30 and the cuts wouldn’t take effect until after that date.
Of the $4.75 million that is being considered, Gerisch explained that the first $2.75 million would give the district a balanced budget for 2023-2024. The remaining $2 million would be a cost savings that would make a dent into the overall negative fund balance.
While district leaders do ultimately expect area housing growth to yield more students, they are taking a more conservative approach in enrollment projections and assumptions in the SOD plan, Chhoth said.
The latest SOD plan was approved Monday by the school and submitted to the state at the end of January.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has presented a proposed budget to the state legislature that would take a slice of the state budget surplus and devote it to major increases for education. The plan would add 4 percent to the per-pupil school funding formula this year and another 2 percent the following year, automatically tying future spending increases to the inflation rate. Walz also wants to provide free meals to all students and bolster spending for special education.
That could provide relief for Waconia and all public schools, but there is nothing firm passed yet, and again it’s all about assumptions and timing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.