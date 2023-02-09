The Waconia School District has been submitting a statutory operating debt (SOD) recovery plan annually to the state department of education for five years now – ever since the condition was first identified in a financial audit during the 2018-2019 school year.

Through the implementation of some $2 million in budget cuts and the influx of new revenue from a subsequent voter-approved operating levy, earlier plans projected School District 110 to be out of SOD by 2023.

