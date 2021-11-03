Voters in the Central school district overwhelming approved a pair of bonding issues that will provide nearly $39 million for a bevy of building improvements, including a vast array of upgrades to athletic facilities.
The first question passed with support from 75.6 percent of district voters and will provide $25.4 million for a raft of building and technology upgrades. The second question, which will provide $13.3 million for mainly athletic facility upgrades, passed with support from 68.6 percent of district voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.