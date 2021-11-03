Voters in the Central school district overwhelming approved a pair of bonding issues that will provide nearly $39 million for a bevy of building improvements, including a vast array of upgrades to athletic facilities.

The first question passed with support from 75.6 percent of district voters and will provide $25.4 million for a raft of building and technology upgrades. The second question, which will provide $13.3 million for mainly athletic facility upgrades, passed with support from 68.6 percent of district voters.

