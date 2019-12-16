The aromas of fresh baked goodies are wafting out of many kitchens this time of year. Those tantalizing smells are coming out of a shop on Main Street now too.
Bakery On Main opened its doors Nov. 20 next to Iron Tap restaurant in its room called The Lounge.
Owners Bria and Greg James have now got all bases covered when it comes to eats. In addition to baked goods, Bakery On Main serves hot breakfast items from Iron Tap’s kitchen. Iron Tap is open for lunch and dinner and The Main Scoop on the west side of the building is a seasonal stop for ice cream.
The bakery occupies The Lounge by day and serves as a spot for libations and overflow for the dinner crowd in the evening.
“The bakery is a good use of space and something that Waconia has needed for a long time,” said Greg James. “When we announced the bakery opening on Facebook, we got considerably more traffic and likes than when we announced our restaurant opening.” James said.
The James’ said they have been considering a bakery for a couple years and have now assembled a full bakery staff, headed by Tim Larson, who has considerable experience in the food preparation/baking/hospitality business.
Some of the featured bakery items are homemade biscuits and bread, scones, caramel and cinnamon rolls, bars, cupcakes, and “really great muffins,” according to one patron who was in line during the bakery’s first week of operation. The bakery also has gluten-free options.
Bakery On Main also will serve up pre-ordered cakes and select dessert items.
Doors are open from 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Sunday.
