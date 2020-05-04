While COVID-19 has halted a considerable amount of economic activity in Waconia, development activity remains strong at least for now.
More than 70 new homes could be emerging on the southeast edge of Waconia following city council action last Monday, April 20.
The council approved a preliminary plat and zoning request from Pulte Homes for Interlaken 8th addition on what is known as the old Schmitt property, which was annexed into the city a few weeks ago. The plans approved by the council with conditions call for slightly smaller lot sizes and more dense housing than a typical residential development and the rest of the Interlaken development to the north – 72 housing units on just over 37 acres of property. A typical lot size would be about 60 feet wide by about 125 feet long.
The property surrounds the location of Willow Winds Gardens, and the future of that business was a discussion item during the plat review. Owners Avis and Randy Hammer requested provisions for fencing to keep visitors for wandering onto the property; however, that was not part of approval conditions. The garden center operates under an interim use permit on land guided as residential in the city’s long-term Comprehensive Plan and the property has been for sale.
Site development work on Interlaken 8th addition is scheduled to begin this summer or fall, according to the developer.
For a second time, the council also discussed a landscape plan related to a home under construction on 7454 Old Beach Lane, which was a condition of an after-the-fact variance for improvements in the bluff impact zone along Lake Waconia. Some outstanding concerns regarding proposed white pine plantings and how their root structure might affect an adjacent retaining wall led to the item to be tabled at the council’s April 4 meeting. Discussion last week centered around space proposed for tree planting along the fence line of a neighboring homeowner.
While reports from landscape professionals indicted the trees should not have an effect on the integrity of the retaining wall, Councilmember Nicole Waldron expressed concerns about the long-term viability of the trees and voted against approval of the landscape plan. The plan was approved on a 4-1 vote, with a provision for a three-year maintenance plan and inspections.
In other business, the council also approved a $53,000 revolving loan fund request for Infinity Diamond Jewelers, which has plans to relocate from 8 First Street West to a building just down the block at 32 First St. W. to grow the business.
The council also approved a letter of support for Carver County’s application for federal funding for improvements to Couth State Aid Highway 30 between Mayer and Waconia.
