Businesses incorporate for a number of reasons, primarily to manage assets and grow the business.
Now, eight Waconia churches have incorporated under the auspices of Love INC.
It’s not a business transaction, but it is about managing needs and resources.
Love INC stands for Love In the Name of Christ, a national movement of 137 affiliates in 29 states mobilizing over 7,800 churches to serve local communities.
Waconia partner churches (Faith Lutheran Church, Freshwater Church, Oakwood Community Church, Parkside Church, Promise Church, St. Joseph Catholic Community, Trinity Waconia and Waconia Moravian Church) have mobilized through the Carver County Love INC affiliate working together to identify unmet needs in the community and to pool compassion and resources to respond to those needs. Needs like food, clothing, personal care items, transportation services, and mental health and spiritual needs.
In most cases, those needs can be met through various community agencies or the outreach ministries of local churches; however, resources can be difficult to uncover and a challenging path to navigate, notes Al Norby, executive director of Love INC Carver County.
“Love INC connects resources, so needs are met and lives can be transformed,” he said. “Part of our job is to keep up on what services the county and other non-profits offer, and take advantage of local church ministries to make connections and build relationships.”
Norby calls them “gap ministries,” churches providing resources or services to fill needs not currently being met by other organizations.
For example, locally, Freshwater Community Church has Freshwater Furniture Depot offering affordable furniture from donations. And Promise Church hosts the Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe offering affordable clothing and household items. Meanwhile, other partner churches have stepped up to provide personal care items, gas cards and other resources. And all churches help with food needs through their support of Waconia United Food Shelf, located next to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Over the past several months local church and community leaders have been meeting with Love INC leaders to identify the major unmet needs and put faith into action to strengthen the community, explains Cheryl Salz, director of parish life at St. Joe’s. Denominational nuances, traditions and politics have been set aside for sake of neighbors in need.
It means individual churches “aren’t just doing their own thing,” she said. They are interconnected in the broader community.
As an example of how local entities are working together, Promise Church recently introduced itself as a Love INC partner, and through July is asking the community to support the Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe, with 20 percent of proceeds for the month going to Waconia Food Shelf.
And as of June 15, the Carver County Love INC chapter began serving anyone in need who lives in Waconia School District 110, including the communities of New Germany, St. Bonifacius, Cologne and Waconia, or who are members of Waconia area churches.
Carver County typically ranks as one of the healthiest, wealthiest and happiest counties in the nation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t needs in the local area, notes Jayne Kane, Love INC family advocate coordinator.
“Complacency is not where we are called to be,” she said. “Anyone can be just a loss of job or a change in a family situation from being in need.”
Carver County Love INC has been serving eastern Carver County, primarily communities in School District 112, for the past 14 years. With its extension into the Waconia area and District 110, the local affiliate now brands itself as “33 churches, 11 denominations, one love.” And in the future, it could extend to other church communities in the county, according to Norby.
“Consumables are what we provide, but we’re not a vending machine,” he said. In other words, you don’t just collect an item and depart. “We try to stay connected and make an intentional invitation into our church communities.”
“It really a holistic approach – physical, emotional and spiritual,” Kane said.
Love INC tracks clients and their needs, and works with government agencies and church partners to meet needs and streamline efforts. The relationship also saves time and resources, avoids duplication or redundancy of services, and enables increased engagement opportunities for local churches and to experience transformation first hand, Love INC leaders say.
Seventy-five percent of Love INC clients aren’t connected to a faith community to encourage and support them, according to Norby.
Although there’s no obligation to be a member of a church, or even part of the Christian faith, he says, “When help is set in motion to Love INC clients they get personal deliveries from real people from our partner churches that smile, hug and pray a message of hope in the midst of pain and despair. We often see a change in attitude and a heart for God in the people who have been helped here.”
Need help? Call the Love INC HelpLine at 952-448-3261, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays To help: Support local churches and Love INC in their requests for donations and volunteers.
Love INC is holding a fundraiser golf event Monday, Sept. 21, at Dee Run Golf Course in Victoria. Go to www.loveinccc.org/events for more information.
