A strong downtown and local job growth are priorities for most communities.
They are for the city of Cologne, and the city council recently approved an application for funding from the Carver County Community Development Agency for a downtown project through the CDA’s Community Growth Partnership Initiative grant program.
The partnership grant is being done in tandem with a local downtown property owner, and involves adding a family restaurant, a community meeting space, upgrading the community pre-school, and providing other opportunities for retail services and residential housing.
The CDA administers various community and economic development programs, and provides services to assist Carver County communities and businesses. The community growth partnership grant program aims to catalyze investment and further economic development in rural Carver County.
In Cologne’s case, the grant is intended to rehabilitate distressed properties, and bring vibrancy and job growth to the downtown, according to City Administrator Jesse Dickson. Also, to bring in more services to prepare for the next stage of community growth that is expected as Highway 212 is expanded to four lanes out to Cologne.
Last September, a company called Brick & Brew Properties purchased four parcels in downtown Cologne as distressed assets. All four parcels were slated for both bank foreclosure and county tax forfeiture.
B&B Properties paid all delinquent taxes in order to secure a first mortgage on the properties for purposes of rehabilitating the structures, partnering with potential new tenants for job growth, and retaining existing tenants and jobs.
Local couple Jared and Jennifer Brewington, who have lived in Cologne for three years, are involved in the property partnership and the proposed projects. He’s a restauranteur with previous establishments in Minneapolis; she’s economic development lead with the city of Shakopee.
“With our backgrounds, we find it inspiring to be able to invest in this community and bring a unique footing to what small rural towns need for sustainability,” said Jared Brewington.
The primary business focus is the Cologne House Café, a new family restaurant starting on Paul Street at what had been the Inn Town II Bar.
Cologne House Cafe is the original name of the restaurant in downtown Cologne more than 80 years ago that later became Shep’s Bar, according to Brewington.
“We wanted to bring back a great name and a great story,” he said.
The restaurant has been offering curbside service during the pandemic and remodeling. Barrington hopes for a full opening of the new restaurant this spring.
Improvements also are being made to Kurious Kids pre-school just up the block from the restaurant, operated through a partnership with School District 108, Central Public Schools out of Norwood Young America.
B&B Properties also has partnered with Cologne Liquors as a new tenant and new liquor store in town, plus has plans for a new public event space called Treffen House, which loosely translated from the German name means “meeting” house. The name acknowledges Cologne’s German roots, Brewington explains.
Other tenants include an electrical company and a residential apartment. B&B Properties will retain those tenants with new contracts and expand their capabilities through rehabilitation and leasehold improvements, according to Dickson.
Brick & Brew Properties and main project partner Cologne House Cafe have retained private foundation deferred loans, grants, commercial bank loans and have leveraged small business and partner funds to advance the project. The $100,000 CDA grant also will help offset costs and fund the project.
Some 28 full-time jobs and potentially dozens of part time jobs are connected to the project, according to the grant application. Dickson called the proximity of services to residents and revitalization to the downtown community additional benefits to the project.
