The Waconia City Council ordered the preparation of final design plans for a proposed 2020 infrastructure improvement project following a nearly two-hour public hearing last Monday, Jan. 6.
A few dozen residents attended the hearing and more than 15 spoke, posing questions and expressing concerns about the project.
The proposed project is actually a package of improvements, including:
• New street, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water and sidewalk on the western portion of downtown at Main, Walnut, Third and Cherry streets;
• New watermain along Waconia Parkway North in the Sugarbush area;
• Sugarbush Park stormwater improvements;
• Oak Avenue overlay, curb and gutter and trails from Highway 5 north to Waconia Parkway
• Also, updated street lighting and a few other miscellaneous projects.
Total cost of the improvements is estimated at about $5.1 million, of which around $841,000 would be assessed, according to Project Engineer Jake Saulsbury. The remainder of the project would be paid for through bonds and city sewer, water and capital improvement funds.
Among the concerns expressed at the hearing were about scope, design and cost of the project, also concerns about potential impacts to trees along street boulevards. There were also questions about assessment formulas, with some Waconia Parkway North property owners expressing concern that they could be charged $7,000 in watermain assessments alone.
Other downtown area property owners questioned the need for the improvements in their area, suggesting the investment would be better slated for “other parts of the city that are in worse shape.”
City staff and council members noted that the city regularly evaluates portions of the city for improvements and stressed the necessity to maintain infrastructure on a rotating basis, pointing out that the latest proposed project interconnects to other parts of downtown infrastructure that have been upgraded in recent years. The latest projects have been under evaluation since last August.
In terms of design, some residents questioned the plan to narrow the width of some downtown streets, expressing concerns about parking, traffic congestion and safety, especially in the area near Bayview Elementary. Saulsbury responded that the narrower streets are intended to slow down traffic in those areas; however, he indicated those details will be addressed in the final design.
Next steps are to prepare design details and complete appraisals of affected properties. City officials expect to hold a public open house later this winter to share more details about project need, benefits, design, cost and potential assessments.
Following that, the city would receive final plans and specifications, and the council could authorize advertising for bids and awarding contracts. Assuming the project proceeds, work would be completed this summer.
