With a new Waconia school superintendent starting this month, the ISD 110 school board recently received a transition plan from the new super Brian Gersich.
The plan calls for a series of outreach in his first few months here including feedback and listening sessions with school board members; school leaders and teachers in the district, parents and students; bargaining unit leadership and the district’s transportation provider.
Gerish also will connect with city leaders within the district, business organizations and key business partners, service organizations and retiring superintendent Pat Devine.
Additionally, Gerisch indicated he will work in his first weeks to get a clear understanding of student achievement, the organization, and school district operational practices, plans and goals.
Gerisch comes to Waconia from the Burnsville-Savage school district and said, “I am honored to be joining Waconia Public Schools as superintendent and look forward to working collaboratively with representative teams.… Each member of the ISD 110 community has a unique strength and perspective to offer our team.”
The school board at its June 27 meeting also heard results from a student, parent and staff survey conducted earlier this spring. The survey has been administered every year since 2019 to get a gauge on social, emotional and academic learning, according to Tim Koschinska, secondary teaching and learning manager. Also, the staff survey helps assess job engagement, and the parents survey the level of academic support their children receive.
Survey results are aligned to strategic initiatives and desired experiences and outcomes, Koschinska said. Leadership teams analyze responses to each question and add actions to improvement plans at each school in the district.
The parent response rate to the latest survey was only 20 percent and some discussion at the school board meeting focused on how to get parents more aware and engaged in the survey.
It was also announced at the meeting that the school board candidate filing period runs Aug. 2-16 for the 2022 general election. Four board seats are up in Waconia this year, four-year terms each. Individuals seeking a board position can submit an affidavit of candidacy to the election clerk at the district office.
