Normally at this time there would be a large and active community of fish houses out on Lake Waconia.
Not this strange year.
The lake this past year didn’t freeze over until well into December, with some parts of Lake Waconia still wide open until just before Christmas. And even now, with unseasonably mild weather, ice thickness varies in parts of the lake from 6-15 inches when it should be at least a foot and a half.
That’s the view from Avery Aalfs at In Towne Marina, Department of Natural Resources officials and other observers. Long-time lake observers can’t recall another year like it, and the unusual conditions have kept ice fishermen at bay – actually out of the bay and off farther reaches of the lake.
“On Lake Waconia and elsewhere, ice conditions vary widely and many people are rightly choosing to play it safe when it comes to accessing the lakes,” said Joe Albert, communications coordinator with the DNR. There doesn’t seem to be a decline in the number of anglers, he adds, but they are fishing more out of portable shelters because they can pull them out without using a vehicle.
In fact, Aalfs and the rest of the crew at In Towne were expecting a surge of ice anglers this winter following a record summer where fisherman and boaters sought refuge from pandemic confinement out on the lake. But they have been slow in congregating out on the ice for now.
Aalfs is starting to see a few four-wheelers out there, but the more permanent shelters generally require a pickup to haul them and drivers are wisely staying off the lake.
Aalfs notes that even the fish seem to have been affected by the unusual conditions. He observes they haven’t been biting as hard maybe because waters have been more oxygen-rich due to lack of ice cover, which is presenting better feeding opportunities down below. Fish don’t have to take the bait.
But action has been picking up lately and the forecast is calling for closer to normal temperatures in the coming days which should be good for making ice.
Still it’s going to be a short season. Fish houses have to be off lakes around here by the first Monday after Feb. 28. This year that is March 1.
In the meantime, for detailed ice safety information, go the DNR website: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html.
