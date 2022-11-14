Highway 212 is now open in two lanes in each direction between Carver and Cologne.
The new section of roadway was largely completed last month. Construction crews were on site last week to complete pavement markings.
That work and some other clean-up activity essentially concludes the first phase of Highway 212 improvements between Carver and Norwood Young America which involved reconstruction of five miles of Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township, plus safety and travel enhancements.
Reconstructed intersections at Kelly Avenue, Mellgren Lane and Highway 43 will make it safer and easier for motorists to turn left and to cross Highway 212, according to project planners. The new approaches, called Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCIs) decrease severe injury and fatal crashes, especially right-angle or T-bone crashes. RCIs can also reduce wait time because motorists do not need to look for a gap in both directions of traffic to cross the highway.
The two-year project also constructed new pavement and expanded Highway 212 from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. Highway 212 provides connections for regional agricultural markets, southwest Minnesota, and the Twin Cities. It supports local economies, agriculture, and the movement of goods across the region. The additional capacity along this stretch of Highway 212 will reduce traffic and freight congestion during peak travel times and provide a more reliable trip for commuters in the southwest metro area.
Design and permitting for the second phase of Highway 212 improvements between Cologne and Norwood Young America is underway and construction anticipated to begin in 2024.
