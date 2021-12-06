Construction of new Highway 212 between Carver and Cologne has surpassed the halfway point heading into winter.
To be precise, the Highway 212 project is 63 percent complete and is on schedule leading into 2022, according to Project Manager Darin Mielke with Carver County Public Works. Actually, about a month ahead of schedule, he said, with some new pavement on the eastern half of the project already open to traffic.
Paving work wasn’t expected to begin until next spring, but crews made steady progress in the first year of the project buoyed by favorable dry weather.
Most grading for the project was completed this year along with two new bridge crossings. Crews installed railings on the new westbound bridge over Carver Creek in mid-November. The new bridges, which are north of the existing Highway 212 and west of Kelly Avenue, won’t be open to traffic until 2022.
However, crews have already made a couple of traffic switches to sections of new pavement. Mielke notes that project planners never had to close the highway to traffic during construction, although there were a few delays during traffic shifts and with construction equipment on roadways.
With the final traffic switch of the season complete, crews have wasted no time starting to break up and remove the pavement that makes up the old Highway 212 from west of Mellgren Lane to Highway 43.
Crews will continue old pavement removal, soil excavation, and storm sewer installation from west of Mellgren Lane to the east end of the project area near Highway 11 until the ground freezes. At the same time, they will continue to clean up and stabilize construction areas for winter.
Next year, expect two more traffic shifts as crews work to complete new westbound lanes and the final eastbound segment. Most of the major work should be done by August with final median work occurring in September, according to Mielke.
Meanwhile, full funding has been secured for the next phase of Highway 212 improvements from Cologne to Norwood Young America thanks to $25 million in state funding authorized this year by the state legislature along with other combined state, federal, Metropolitan Council, plus county money from the local highway sales tax fund.
That work is expected to take place in 2024-2025. Highway engineers are currently working on preliminary designs and expect to hold information open houses with the public to share different alignments. The new roadway will primarily follow the existing alignment, with changes less drastic than the section from Carver to Cologne, Mielke said.
Before that, in 2023, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has a project planned that consists of resurfacing aging and worn pavement on Highway 212 in Cologne and railroad bridge repairs east of Highway 36.
County leaders and the project team note the projects are all about making sure motorists and transporters get safely to where they are going, and meet current and projected travel demands for the region.
