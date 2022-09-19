Jim Ische at ribbon cutting.JPG

James Ische, lifetime Carver County resident, former county commissioner and long-time advocate for improvements, was among the speakers at last week’s Highway 212 ribbon cutting. He said he has been crossing the highway at least a dozen times a week and highlighted the safety benefits of the project. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

In early spring last year, on a cold and windy knoll east of Cologne, a group of elected officials, Carver County public works representatives and other partners gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a project to widen and improve U.S. Highway 212 from Carver to Cologne.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, under warm sunlit sky with the hum of traffic in the background, many of them were back at an intersection along the new highway to mark near completion of the project. Construction over the past 18 months has involved upgrading highway pavement, highway realignment, increasing travel lanes from two to four, and creating safer routes to get on, off and cross Highway 212.

Load comments