James Ische, lifetime Carver County resident, former county commissioner and long-time advocate for improvements, was among the speakers at last week’s Highway 212 ribbon cutting. He said he has been crossing the highway at least a dozen times a week and highlighted the safety benefits of the project. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
In early spring last year, on a cold and windy knoll east of Cologne, a group of elected officials, Carver County public works representatives and other partners gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a project to widen and improve U.S. Highway 212 from Carver to Cologne.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, under warm sunlit sky with the hum of traffic in the background, many of them were back at an intersection along the new highway to mark near completion of the project. Construction over the past 18 months has involved upgrading highway pavement, highway realignment, increasing travel lanes from two to four, and creating safer routes to get on, off and cross Highway 212.
Remarks at the earlier groundbreaking were echoed at last week’s ribbon cutting with a dozen speakers talking to the broad impacts and reach of Hwy. 212, and traffic safety benefits from the project. Speakers also highlighted how long the project was in the works, noting that there was talk about a new road coming to the area since the 1950s and 1960s. Also, the partnerships, diligence and attention it took to get the project to where it is today.
While the ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week some work remains.
Paving crews are still on site to build the new eastbound Highway 212 lanes between the west end of the project area and just east of Kelly Ave. Crews also will focus driveway connections, road shoulders, ditch restoration, pavement markings and permanent signage.
Motorists can expect one more interim traffic switch in late September before two lanes are opened in each direction, according to project managers. The project is on track to be completed in early November.
Next up are up are improvements to Highway 212 from Cologne to Norwood Young America anticipated in 2024-2025.
