Amid the shrieks of joyful children, the city of Waconia marked the opening of its new Inclusive Playground on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Some 300 children and parents turned out at Waterford Park to try out the new playground equipment, although kids have been visiting the playground ever since the fences came down following final construction a week earlier, according to city officials.
Waconia Mayor Kent Bloudek and Park Board Chair Lacey Shaw spoke at a ribbon cutting ceremony that officially opened the playground after some five years of planning and fundraising.
Bloudek and Shaw traced the origins of the special playground for children of all abilities and developmental stages to 2017 with early donations from the families of Vinny Skaro and Quinn Larson, who were at the celebration and helped with the ribbon cutting.
They also highlighted the many donations received toward the million-dollar playground. Since the inception more than $270,000 has been raised through the community toward the project. Some 400 donors received invitations to the event.
The city also secured a $250,000 outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, another $130,000 in developer site work contributions through an agreement with the developer of the new Waterford housing addition adjacent to Waterford Park, and contributed its own capital dollars toward the project.
In terms of playground reviews, there was a steady line of children at the chutes and ladders play area, and the kids we spoke with mentioned the zip line as a favorite. Also, the free ice cream and snow cones handed out at the grand opening event courtesy of the Main Scoop and Waconia Fire Relief Association.
