The Internet is a communications marvel developed in 1983 and launched in the public domain as something called the World Wide Web in 1993. But newspapers have been around much longer than that – and longer than any of us, in fact, dating as far back as the early 1600s in Germany with Gutenberg’s printing press.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, so many Americans got their news by reading newspapers that editors struggled to print them fast enough.

  
