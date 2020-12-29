Ridgeview recently announced the opening of the Norman and Ann Hoffman Emergency Center.
The renovation and expansion project on Ridgeview’s Waconia campus was completed in early October. Due to the COVID pandemic, in lieu of public event, a private gathering was held in October at which President and CEO Michael Phelps, Emergency Department physicians, and Ridgeview Foundation representatives had an opportunity to thank longtime Foundation supporters and the project’s lead benefactors, Norman and Ann Hoffman, from Waconia. With the Hoffman’s lead gift, plus the collective support of the community, Ridgeview Foundation raised $9 million for the project.
Renovation of the Emergency Department added 10,000 square feet to the existing 10,000 square foot facility, enhancing patient privacy, services and technology. The $18.8 million project highlights include:
• Observation unit for those not requiring transfer to a hospital bed, but monitoring in a comforting environment.
• A mental health area where those needing support and solitude can get the help they need.
• New trauma rooms with advanced technology for those most critically injured.
• An improved designed and workflow to streamline care.
With this project, Ridgeview’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation department was moved to a new space—also 10,000 square feet—in the lower level with a gym, conference room and consult rooms.
“This is one of the most exciting and important improvements we have made to the Waconia campus, enhancing our capacity to provide lifesaving procedures and care for the thousands of patients and families who use our emergency services each year,” Phelps said. “We are grateful for the generous support of the Hoffman family and many others to help Ridgeview expand our capacity to provide emergency services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as the former ED space was constructed in 1991. We wouldn’t have been able to as effectively care for our patients without this significant addition.”
