Homeward Bound Theatre Company to offer “Hoop It Up” Saturday, March 7 from 9 to 10:3 0am at the Watertown Mayer Community Learning Center in Watertown where adult participants will find the 1960’s craze is back and better than ever! Whether you hula-hooped as a child or never “got it quite right” you can enjoy the fun and fitness of this hobby regardless of age, size, or sense of rhythm.
This class guarantees results along with a fantastic workout, even if you’ve never been able to keep a hula-hoop up and spinning.
You will be stretching, strengthening and toning your entire body while hooping to energizing music. Hoops are provided for use in class.
For more information contact Watertown Mayer Community Education at 952-955-0280 or register online at www.wm.ce.eleyo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.