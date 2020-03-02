Homeward Bound Theatre Company to offer “Hoop It Up” Saturday, March 7 from 9 to 10:3 0am at the Watertown Mayer Community Learning Center in Watertown where adult participants will find the 1960’s craze is back and better than ever! Whether you hula-hooped as a child or never “got it quite right” you can enjoy the fun and fitness of this hobby regardless of age, size, or sense of rhythm.

This class guarantees results along with a fantastic workout, even if you’ve never been able to keep a hula-hoop up and spinning.

You will be stretching, strengthening and toning your entire body while hooping to energizing music. Hoops are provided for use in class.

For more information contact Watertown Mayer Community Education at 952-955-0280 or register online at www.wm.ce.eleyo.com

Load comments