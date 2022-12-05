The demolition of the old Waconia American Legion building on Olive Street marks the start of a project to construct a new apartment building in its place.
During construction, a home next door at 241 Olive St. will become a temporary construction office. The Waconia City Council on Monday, Nov. 21 approved an interim use permit for that purpose.
Some of the conditions include that there is a specific termination date, that the use doesn’t create excessive demands for public services, and that activities not disrupt or negatively affect surrounding residential areas.
The new apartment building is expected to take about 12 months to construct after which the temporary construction office will revert to a residential building, according to Brad Kerber with building owner Waconia Investment Partners, LLC.
During construction, there will be primarily two construction managers on site, with some larger meetings planned on occasion as work proceeds, Kerber said. The entrance to the building and some parking are in the rear.
With one snowfall already in the books, the council also adopted an amended winter maintenance policy for the season.
The changes generally relate to updates to day one and day two service level targets for sidewalks and trails, also detailing the 5-7 miles of roadway added by municipal developments over the past two years. In addition, the city added a segment of Lake Waconia Regional Park with service costs being funded by Carver County. The complete policy is available on the city website waconia.org.
Last Monday’s meeting was the first for new council member Steve Yetzer, who took the oath of office at the meeting. Yetzer was chosen in a special election to fill out the remaining term of Carl Pierson who resigned this summer due to medical issues. That term runs through 2024.
Two other new council members Nick Gleason and Jeff Grengs, along with new Mayor Nicole Waldron – all also elected in the Nov. 8 election, will take office at the beginning of the year when terms expire for council members Waldron, Pete Leo and departing Mayor Kent Bloudek.
