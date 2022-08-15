A crash in Hollywood Township on Sunday led to multiple injuries, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies found two vehicles with a total of 6 passengers, all of which required transport local medical facilities for injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old male from Norwood Young America was southbound on County Road 21 when it ran a stop sign at County Road 20 and struck an eastbound vehicle occupied by four juvenile girls. Eastbound traffic did not have a stop sign at this intersection.
In the southbound vehicle, both the driver and his passenger – a 20-year-old- woman from Waverly – were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injurie. In the eastbound vehicle, both the 16-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger -from Kimball and Cokato, respectively – were airlifted to HCMC with critical injuries. The other two female passengers in the eastbound vehicle – a 15-year-old from Watertown Township and a 17-year-old from Dassel – were transported to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by both the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
