It’s baseball season, and that means it’s time for the Cologne Hollanders’ Fill the Hill event! After last year’s cancellation, the plan is to have a few differences this year. In 2019, the Hollanders went onto to state, with loyal fans following their games all the way to the end. In honor of their support, this year’s Fill the Hill is for them.
“We honor a player of the past, and then we give away prizes and do things on the field and have a good time,” said organizer Alan Tellers.
Fill the Hill started a few years ago as a way to encourage the community to engage with it’s team. Within two years of starting, more and more residents were attending games, and Fill the Hill was living up to its namesake. While it continues to this day, the event has made a huge impact on the community and Hollanders when it comes to their love of baseball.
Most years, Fill the Hill recognizes a player for the Hollanders. They are honored during the game itself as a show appreciation for their time given and how they made an impact on the team. While it’s always important to recognize individual achievement, organizers decided to change things up for 2021 by honoring the fans instead.
“This year instead of honoring a player, we are honoring the fans that came to the state tournament in 2019,” said Tellers. “There were many fans in orange following us to our games, and we want to show our appreciation.”
2019 was an excellent year for the Hollanders, who won the JD Brennan Sportsmanship Trophy for the year. The team traveled around Minnesota as part of the tournament, and several fans followed them. Anyone who wears the orange 2019 state tournament shirt to Fill the Hill will get in for free. They will also get the chance to participate in the first pitch ceremony if they choose.
Those who aren’t wearing the tournament shirt, don’t worry. There will still be plenty going on for you to enjoy. The game will be against the Mayer Blazers this year, and there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the game. Prizes are open to everyone, as well as a trivia game and other events. There will also be a 50-50 raffle for the local food shelf taking place for all guests to participate in.
Speaking of the food shelf, a request for all those coming: donations. It’s not a requirement to enjoy the game, but any donations would be appreciated since they’re going directly to the food shelf. Donations can be any nonperishable items, including toiletries which are always needed, as well as cash. Toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, and paper products are always in demand, and a little cash can go a long way in getting produce and meat products for a food shelf. Anything guests can offer is appreciated.
For those that want to come out and enjoy Fill the Hill, the event takes place on June 18 starting at 7pm at the Robert Fritz Memorial Field in Cologne. Kids will get foul balls for $1, and tickets cost $4 for entry. Anyone who wears a 2019 Cologne State Tournament t-shirt will get in for free. Concessions will be available for purchase.
