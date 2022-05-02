Hockey players and fans know all about checking.
A different kind of check was delivered last week by the Waconia Hockey Association (WHA) to the city of Waconia – the final payment on the municipal ice arena.
When the facility was built in 2007-2008, the WHA agreed to, among other things, a $1 million contribution toward the capital construction costs of the facility. The association has been making annual payments since then and submitted its final installment at a check passing ceremony last week.
“The city appreciates the efforts of the Waconia Hockey Association in supporting this facility and meeting this obligation,” said City Administrator Shane Fineran. “The partnership between the city and the Waconia Hockey Association is a great example of how the city and community have partnered with stakeholders to bring a great amenity to the broader community, and has been replicated in other projects like Lions Field, veterans memorials at City Square Park, Waconia Regional Park, and the upcoming inclusive playground project.”
The city owns and runs the rink through Rink Management Services. The WHA also pays for ice time used at the facility, which coupled with other arena use rentals and fees help support arena operations. The association also provides some labor through volunteer hours.
WHA President Nikki Siddons points out that player fees go to paying for ice time only; the association fundraises for ice arena payments and other expenses. Funding comes through sponsorships, an annual golf outing and ice-out celebration, and a portion of sales from apparel and player photos. The WHA also works with other organizations to get donations.
Ice-Out is the big fundraiser, according to Siddons, generating about $10,000 each year. The 2022 event is scheduled Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m., and features two bands – Bourbon Creek and GB Leighton. There will also be food trucks, a full cash bar, raffles and other activities.
Meanwhile, the WHA continues to maintain the outdoor ice rink that was added in 2019 near Safari Island next to the tennis courts in partnership with Waconia Public Schools. During the winter season, the WHA schedules practices for its teams three hours a day, three days a week. The rest of the time, the rink is available to the public and pick-up hockey games.
And now that the final indoor rink payment has been, what about plans for another ice surface?
“We absolutely need a second sheet of ice,” said Siddons, who has been WHA president for the past four years and a WHA volunteer for more than 10 years. “We are popping at the seams. Our kids are on the ice far too early, sometimes 5:45, and far too late, after 11 p.m. – all on school days, in order to get everyone ice time. This problem is going to be worse as our community grows and grows.”
Siddons indicated the WHA has been working with the city, school and other stakeholders to move the project forward.
