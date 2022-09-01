In celebration of Minnesota Archaeology Month, Blondo Consulting, LLC, in partnership with Carver County Historical Society, is excited to host “Can You Dig It? The Archaeology of Coney Island” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carver County Historical Society (555 West 1st Street, Waconia).
The history of Coney Island, located in Waconia, will be explored through displays of archaeological artifacts such as projectile points, ceramics, animal bones, and botanical samples. There will be maps and historical photos along with a timeline tracing the habitation of the island from 200 B.C. to present. There will also be explanations of the work archaeologists do along with examples of how stone tools and pots are made.
This event is free so come join us for a day of archaeological exploration and fun!
Fall on The Farm
Join the Historical Society on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Andrew Peterson Farmstead for outdoor cooking, farmyard animals, and demonstrations from the Scott Carver Threshers. There will be games and activities for the kids and much more to see! There will be four special programs for visitors to enjoy, starting at 10:30 with local celebrity and naturalist Jim Gilbert giving a presentation on monarch butterflies! Also joining us will be the Scott Carver Humane Society with some adoptable pets from 11a.m. to noon.
Rain or shine, we hope to see you there! Admission is $3 for members and $5 for nonmembers. Children 12 and under are free!
