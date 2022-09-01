In celebration of Minnesota Archaeology Month, Blondo Consulting, LLC, in partnership with Carver County Historical Society, is excited to host “Can You Dig It? The Archaeology of Coney Island” on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carver County Historical Society (555 West 1st Street, Waconia).

The history of Coney Island, located in Waconia, will be explored through displays of archaeological artifacts such as projectile points, ceramics, animal bones, and botanical samples. There will be maps and historical photos along with a timeline tracing the habitation of the island from 200 B.C. to present. There will also be explanations of the work archaeologists do along with examples of how stone tools and pots are made.

